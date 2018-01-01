Rome woman accused of stealing $12K from elderly man

ROME – A Rome woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly stole more than $12,000 from an elderly man, according to the Rome Police Department.

Scroll for more content...

Barbara Flanigan, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. She’s accused of stealing just over $12,000 from an elderly victim’s bank account over a seven-month period.

Police say they first became aware of the thefts back in September 2017. They say Flanigan had access to the elderly victim’s bank account to help him with authorized purchases, but during those seven months she allegedly unlawfully withdrew money several times for her own use.

Flanigan was arraigned in Rome City Court, and the case is being sent to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for possible grand jury consideration. Police say additional charges are possible.

Police say the elderly victim has been a resident of an assisted living facility since May 2017. Police are encouraging the public to monitor the bank accounts of elderly family members to reduce the chances of this type of crime happening to them.