Believe 271 Golf Tournament in its 10th Year Continues Mission

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The 10th Annual Believe 271 Memorial Golf Tournament took place this morning at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.
Over 160 golfers were entered in the Robert L. LeBuis Memorial Tournament. LeBuis was a former Barneveld Volunteer Fire Company Captain and Treasurer of Believe 271 before he passed away in July 2021.
100% of the proceeds from the Believe 271 Golf Tournament stay local and help firefighters and their families in the fight against cancer.
Since its start in 2014, the Believe 271 Foundation has presented 80 volunteer firefighters from 37 different fire departments with
104 checks totaling $349,674.00 to assist them in their battle with cancer.
All of the volunteer firefighters and auxiliary members live within Oneida or Herkimer County according to the Believe 271 Foundation.
One of the teams featured in this year's Golf Tournament were family members of the late Robert L. LeBuis.
"It's a tremendous honor to our family," Joe LeBuis, son of Robert L. LeBuis said. "We're all so proud they decided to do this and to continue to honor his legacy."
According to Fred Sherman, who is the Vice President of the Believe 271 Foundation, having this Golf Tournament each year is a big fundraiser that helps Believe 271 continue its mission.
"To me, it's very rewarding to be able to give back to people who are in need like this," Sherman said. "It all comes from the heart and it feels really good to do something like this."
Brian Szkotak, who is the Second Assistant Chief of the Lake Delta Fire Department was in attendance. Szkotak was recently diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in January and Believe 271 has helped him along his journey.
"This organization has been very supportive to me and my family and has led me on the right path," Szkotak said. "There are no words that can explain how much I appreciate for what they've done for me and my family."
In addition to the Tournament, there was a "Golf Balls From Heaven" that gave people a chance to win prizes with all donations going to help offset medical costs for local volunteer firefighters.
The four honorees include Past Chief Gary Skinner, Lieutenant Mark Shafer, Firefighter Melissa Eaton and Assistant Chief Szkotak.
For more information regarding Believe 271, you can visit their website here.