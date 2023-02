2 fatal snowmobile crashes in Lewis County over weekend

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&