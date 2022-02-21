Afghan brothers seek the American Dream

UTICA, N.Y. - The Center in Utica took in about 300 refugees back in October who were fleeing from the Taliban. One of the refugees among the hundreds was Ahmad Shakeb Stanikzai, a former translator for U.S Marines. Shakeb has settled into the area and works at Precision Clinical Laboratories, but says finding a job for many Afghans wasn't an easy task.
Shakeb came to Utica with a son, a pregnant wife, and two brothers. His family arrived in the U.S on December 31. Shakeb said they were seeking asylum for four months before they came to Utica. Shakeb also has family still in Afghanistan who rely on his support and to send money back home, so finding a job was a priority to Shakeb.
Shakeb said, "After looking for a job, I can support my family, support me, I have my brothers my kids, my wife. I have my family back in my country, I have to support them too."
Shakeb’s brother, Ahmad Fawad Stanikzai, also works at Precision Clinical Laboratories. Although the job pays, Fawad said he'd like to pursue computer science.
Fawad said, "Nowadays I'm searching the Google sites, some sites for a job...so that I will be able to find a good job."
Asif Asad, Administrator Director of Precision Clinical Laboratories, said during the height of the pandemic, he was able to fill staff positions with 21 new employees. Of those new employees were Shakeb and his two brothers. Asad said he hired the brothers the same day of the interview because he saw their potential.
Asad said, "I've become aware of their presence here and we're lucky to have him here, they're so hard-working people."
Shakeb said there is a disconnect between Afghans wanting jobs and having the ability to apply to them. Due to the different kinds of communication and transportations refugees had before, Shakeb said it's a learning curve for Afghans to apply to jobs.
Shakeb said, "The main problem is that they don't know how to use the website, how to go to the site and open the link."
Paul Buckley, Media Director for City Limits, said he's been working with the brothers and getting to know them. Over time, Buckley has recognized their need for small things like transportation and offered a helping hand.
Buckley said, "I found out that these three gentlemen were from Afghanistan and they were translating for the U.S. services so I said, well they did something good for us let's do something good for them, I can't imagine how many lives they may have saved, so many American lives they may have saved."
Buckley added, "But to see these guys, I've been interviewing them and hanging out with them for the last couple of weeks and to see what they don't have and what they need it's saddening, so a little thing is a huge treat for them."
The Center in Utica has been working with Afghan refugees to supply them with the necessary resources to be successful.