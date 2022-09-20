 Skip to main content
Americans encouraged to make their voices heard on National Voter Registration Day

  • Updated
Election Day is less than two months away, but there’s still time to register to vote.

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, which is observed annually leading up to Election Day to encourage people to register and make their vote count.

“That's how you get your voice heard. You can’t...if you decide not to vote, you essentially have given up your right to have your voice heard,” said Dianne DiMeo of the League of Women Voters.

New Yorkers can register to vote by mail or online at the DMV website.

The registration deadline is Oct. 14.

