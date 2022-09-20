Americans encouraged to make their voices heard on National Voter Registration Day

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, a voter peels off an "I Voted" sticker after casting her ballot in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that the New York State Senate passed a bill that would “automatically register illegal immigrants to vote.” In January 2020, the Senate passed legislation that would automatically register people to vote when they submit applications to state agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles. The AP reported that lawmakers noticed a mistake during the session’s final days of 2019 prompting a revision which includes language that prohibits state agencies from sending applications to the state board of elections from people who are ineligible to vote. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)