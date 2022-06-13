Back 2 Work job orders: June 13 - 17, 2022

WKTV - 2 “Back to Work” Job Orders for June 13–June 17, 2022
Monday June 13, 2022
Job Title: Automotive Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local auto repair shop. Duties: Perform oil changes, brake installation, tire changes and light mechanical repairs. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. At least one year of auto tech experience preferred.
Pay: Starts at $18.00/hour, more based on experience. Job Order # NY1422138
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday June 13, 2022
Job Title: Benefits Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human services agency. Duties: Administer the agency's employee benefit programs. Ensure that the benefits programs enhance the organization's ability to recruit and retain employees. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree in human resource management or a related field, and a minimum of three to five years of experience in benefits management or related human resource activities.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1422542
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday June 14, 2022
Job Title: Phlebotomy Team Lead City: Rome, NY
Full time for a diagnostic testing laboratory. Duties: Perform skilled specimen collections at various sites. Assist in the supervision of a team of phlebotomists. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and 2 years’ experience as a phlebotomist. Prior experience in a leadership position is a plus. Phlebotomy certification from an accredited agency is preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3360635
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday June 14, 2022
Job Title: Crew Member City: Madison, NY
Full time for a company that provides services to the utility and telecommunications industries. Duties: Repair and maintain utility poles. Requirements: Valid driver’s license and the ability to travel away from home to various job locations for short and extended periods. Must be physically capable of performing the job. Training provided.
Pay: $18.15/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1422235
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday June 15, 2022
Job Title: Finance Manager City: Mohawk, NY
Full time for a regional office supply distributor. Duties: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records. Directly supervise 3 employees, compile monthly customer statements, and contact past due accounts. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or a related field and five years of professional experience. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1422210
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday June 15, 2022
Job Title: Technical Support Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time at a local college. Duties: Manage day-to-day help desk requests, set priorities, and assign work. Supervise Support Technicians and oversee work-study students in their daily assignments. Requirements: Associates Degree or equivalent certifications and a minimum of 3 years of job-related experience.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3363185
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday June 16, 2022
Job Title: Day Program Coordinator City: Rome, NY
Full time for an adult day program. Duties: Lead the daily operation of the program team, ensure scheduled programs and activities are followed, and develop activities that support the goals of participants. Requirements: An Associate’s degree in nursing, health services or human services and two-years’ experience, with one-year experience in program coordination.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3391590
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday June 16, 2022
Job Title: Store Delivery Driver City: Hamilton, NY
Full time for an after-market auto parts dealer. Duties: Drive a company owned van or lightweight truck to deliver replacements parts, equipment, and tools to customers. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent is preferred. Must have one to two years' delivery experience. Must have valid NY State driver’s license and acceptable driving record.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3390607
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday June 17, 2022
Job Title: Grant Writer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for an agency serving people with disabilities. Duties: Research, draft, and submit proposals to acquire grant money for the agency from various funding sources. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Public Relations, Communications, or English and at least two years of experience in grant writing or fund development. Position to has the ability to work remotely as well as on site.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF3384197
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday June 17, 2022
Job Title: Assembler City: Utica, NY
Full time, first shift for a medical device manufacturer. Duties: Perform basic manufacturing assembly, sub-assembly, and packaging duties to make and ship select products. Requirements: Must be able to stand for up to 8-hours at a time and be able to lift up to 35 pounds.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3389937
__________________________________________________________________________________
