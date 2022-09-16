Back 2 Work job orders Sept. 12 - 16, 2022

Monday September 12, 2022
Job Title: Laundry Attendant City: Utica, NY
Part time for a neighborhood laundromat. Duties: Make change for the machines, provide quality customer service to patrons, keep the laundromat clean and machines operational. Requirements: Customer service and cash handling experience preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order# NY1431690
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday September 12, 2022
Job Title: Finish Grinder City: Sherrill, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures gas engines for outdoor power equipment. Duties: Inspect welds for obvious defects. Grind, sand, or polish welds in preparation for powder coat painting. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. One year of experience preferred. Must be able to lift 25-50 lbs.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4297238
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday September 13, 2022
Job Title: Assistant Civil Engineer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a county agency. Duties: Perform advanced technical office and field work associated with public works engineering projects. Requirements: Associate degree in civil engineering technology, surveying technology or a related field and three years of experience in engineering work.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1431684
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday September 13, 2022
Job Title: Assistant Remodeler City: Hamilton, NY
Full time for a construction company specializing in residential work. Duties: Assist in home repair and remodeling projects. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a valid driver’s license.
The job requires heavy lifting, measuring, cutting, operating power tools, nailing, and going up and down ladders. Prior construction experience preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1431808
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Job Title: Line and Prep Cooks City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a popular local restaurant. Duties: Prepare and cook food to order in a fast-paced environment. Requirements: Candidates must have dependable transportation, excellent attendance, and solid work history. Must have a positive attitude and be a team player.
Pay: Starts at $15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1421171
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Job Title: Office Coordinator City: Morrisville, NY
Full time for a college cooperative extension office. Duties: Provide administrative support for a variety of programs and departments. Requirements: Associates Degree or High school diploma/GED and 1 year of transferrable functional experience. Must have demonstrated high level computer skills including social media, Microsoft Office applications and familiarity with database and website management.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1432061
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday September 15, 2022
Job Title: Production Operator City: Ilion, NY
Full time openings on all shifts for a large gun manufacturer. Duties: Operate various production machines, carry out tool changes and offset corrections as needed. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. CNC experience or a technical degree or certificate in CNC Machining or Machine Tool Technology preferred but not required.
Pay: $19.87/hour plus shift differential. Job Order # NY1431969
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday September 15, 2022
Job Title: Landscaper City: Rome, NY
Full time for a growing landscaping company. Duties: Mowing, weed whacking, manicuring, and maintaining the general appearance of residential and commercial grounds. Requirements: Must be reliable and trustworthy. Some experience is preferred, but business is willing to train the right candidate.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1432074
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday September 16, 2022
Job Title: Commercial Inside Sales Consultant City: Clinton, NY
Full time for a large insurance company. Duties: Take inbound phone calls (no cold calling) and give consultation to customers on the appropriate insurance products to cover their business. Requirements: A bachelor's degree is preferred. Must successfully obtain the Property & Casualty license within 60 days of hire. All training, study time and licensing fees will be paid for by the company.
Pay: $35,200 - $66,360 based on performance. Benefits. Job Order # DF4333388
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday September 16, 2022
Job Title: Aircraft Fuel Technician City: Rome, NY
Full time for an airport business that handles private aviation. Duties: Aircraft movement, placement, fueling, and storage and daily check and upkeep of crew cars and vehicles. Requirements: Customer service experience in the service industry preferred. Prior aircraft ground handling experience a plus. High School Diploma required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4340590
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662