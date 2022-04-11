Buttenschon: Bail reform revisions do not go far enough

UTICA, N.Y. - Governor Kathy Hochul announced the public safety highlights of the FY 2023 Budget which includes revisions to bail reform. Assemblywoman Buttenschon says those revisions did not go far enough.
In the $220 budget that passed this April 9, lawmakers agreed to give judges more discretion in deciding bail based on several factors including:
An individual's history of gun use
Whether they were charged with causing serious harms
If they have violated a restraining order.
Judges will also have the discretion to give prosecutors the ability to pursue some criminal cases against minors until they turn 21. As well as lower the threshold for gun trafficking charges.
The new budget will also allow police to make arrests, not just issue desk appearance tickets, for all repeat offenses currently covered by the bail law — repeat felonies and class A misdemeanors involving harm to a person or property will now be both arrest-eligible and bail-eligible.
What many local lawmakers debated on and ultimately was cut from the bill is whether to introduce the new dangerousness standard into bail considerations.
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon says this "fix" to bail reform is not enough and policy should be kept out of budget bills.
"In regards to the dangerousness and community safety, that was not included to the point that we needed," said Buttenschon. She added, "When you look at mental health, we asked for judges to have that judicial discretion versus the person in front of them having the voluntary option."
The FY 2023 Enacted Budget closes the "Raise the Age loophole" and provides Family Court with jurisdiction over cases when 16- and 17-year-olds are charged with an offense but not arraigned until they are 18; currently these cases are dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction. Courts will also be required to provide referrals to programs and services to juveniles who are being released.
"In regards to raising the age, any programs, that are brought forward are 100 percent reimbursable by the state and that is something that we have to continue to work on," said Buttenschon.
Assemblywoman Buttenschon says her office will set up mobile office hours to have community members informed on the revisions of the state budget. A full breakdown of the public safety highlights can be found here.