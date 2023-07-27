Clinton Man Arrested for Burglary

CLINTON, N.Y. On July 24, police were called to Marvin Street in the Village of Clinton for a burglary in progress.
That, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Nobody was home at the time of the burglary; however, they were alerted by their security system that someone had broken in.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a damaged door.
"Kirkland Police entered the residence and the suspect exited through a second-floor window, onto a roof on the back side of the house. He then jumped from the roof," officials said.
Justin Vanderhoof, 39, was taken into custody by a deputy and KPD officer.
"After being taken into custody, Vanderhoof complained of leg pain. Clinton Fire Department along with Central Oneida County Ambulance responded to the scene. Vanderhoof was transported to a local hospital for treatment," officials said.
Vanderhoof is being charged with burglary.
"He was arraigned in centralized arraignment court and is being held in the Oneida County Jail without bail," deputies said.