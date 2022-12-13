 Skip to main content
&&

Clinton School District approves $18 million improvement project

  • Updated
  • 0
Clinton High School vape pen illness 2-2-22

Clinton High School (photo: Earl Davis/WKTV)

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Residents of the Clinton Central School District voted and approved an $18 million capital improvement project on Monday.

The majority of people voted yes, coming in at 258 to be exact and only 46 people voted against the project.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank everyone who voted today, and for the support of this project. The work included in this project will help us maintain our outstanding facilities, and will provide new and exciting opportunities to our students," Superintendent, Christopher Clancy said.

The project will focus on infrastructure updates such as the replacement of boilers and roofs. Renovations will also be made to the school libraries and kitchen. A new playground and the installation of a turf field will also be added.

