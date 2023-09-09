CNY Stairclimb 2023

UTICA, N.Y. -- September 11th is close upon us. One of America's hardest days that pulled a divided country together and brought the best out of all of us. To ensure we truly never forget, the CNY Stairclimb has been going 10 years strong with a semi-simulation of the struggle that so many firefighters and civilians underwent to help those in the towers.
Every climber travels the full 110 floors that the firefighters on 9/11 had. after completing the climb, they come back down to the front of the state office building in Utica, ring a bell, announce who they climbed in support of, and add their tags to the board. When the last climber adds their tags, the board would be filled with 423 tags in total.
Jeff Burkhart, Event Director for the CNY Stairclimb explained that this climb may not be the same as the real event, but it's an important way to never forget what those first responders went through.
"You don't have the debris," Burkhart said. "You don't have people coming down the stairwells at you. You don't have the heat. You don't have the smoke. You don't have all the chaos, but it puts you in that mentality."
Climbers came out from as far as Seattle to take part. The climb ended this afternoon around 1 p.m. An after party was held at Sickenberger with live music and an awards ceremony.