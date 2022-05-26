$100,000 Children's Miracle Drawing tickets on sale at Holland Farms

UTICA, N.Y. – Tickets are on-sale Thursday, May 26, at Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, in Yorkville, for the annual $100,000 Miracle Drawing.
The drawing benefits the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals at Mohawk Valley Health System.
During this special one-day event, MVHS staff will be selling tickets at Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, 50 Oriskany Blvd., Yorkville, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each ticket costs $100 and will put you into the running for the $100,000 grand prize given away in October.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
Tickets can also be purchased at the following locations:
- AmeriCU Credit Union
- Chanatry’s Hometown Market
- Countryside Stove & Chimney
- GPO Federal Credit Union
- Jay-K Independent Lumber Corp.
- Remington Federal Credit Union
- Special Metals Federal Credit Union
A total of 4,300 tickets are available for this year's drawing.
The $100,000 drawing will be held on Oct. 5 with the winner announced live during NEWSChannel 2 at 6.
Over the past 25 years, the Miracle Drawing has raised more than $6 million to help MVHS provide services for women and children.