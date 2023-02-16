102-year-old World War II veteran from Forestport honored with NYS Senate Liberty Medal

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – A nearly 102-year-old veteran from Forestport was honored Thursday with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal.
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, chose Terrence “Terry” Larkin as the recipient in recognition of his service during World War II. Griffo presented the medal to Larkin at the Forestport Diner Thursday morning.
The Liberty Medal is one of the highest honors for civilians and is reserved for people who have earned commendation for exceptional, heroic or humanitarian acts on behalf of fellow New Yorkers.
“It is an honor to recognize Terry and to present him with a New York State Senate Liberty Medal,” Griffo said. “Veterans like Terry, who selflessly and bravely served his nation in the Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II, deserve to be commended and thanked for their service. On behalf of the residents of the 53rd Senate District, I extend my sincere gratitude to Terry for his dedication to his community, his state and his nation and his patriotism both at home and abroad.”
Larkin joined the United State Army in December of 1942 and served with the 1881st Engineer Battalion in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
From December 1943 to September 1944, Larkin and other aviation engineers not only participated in 10 major landings, but also facilitated and enhanced tactical and strategic air power for the air forces and supported ground combat units in driving the Japanese out of their respective areas.
While deployed, Larkin served the U.S. in Bismarck Archipelago, Southern Philippines and New Guinea, where he was wounded on a mission to observe a Japanese airstrip.
On Dec. 5, 1945, Larkin was honorably discharged.
Prior to the Liberty Medal, Larkin was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal W/BR Arrowhead, Good Conduct Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon W/ 2 Bronze Stars, Purple Heart and World War II Victory Medal.