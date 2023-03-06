12-day World Series of Poker tournament returns to Turning Stone this month

VERONA, N.Y. – The World Series of Poker circuit tournament will return to Turning Stone Resort Casino starting March 16.

Thousands of people will compete in the 12-day tournament, which is guaranteed to pay out more than $1 million. There were 11,000 entries in last year’s tournament, including players from 26 different states and Canada. More than $4.4 million was paid out to more than 1,600 cash prize winners.

The casino will add 20 poker tables for this year’s event based on last year’s turnout.

Sixteen players will win WSOP gold rings and a seat in the $1 million Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas over the summer.

Last year, Tom Frank, of Ilion, and Frank Gentile, of Utica, took home gold rings, winning nearly $60,000 combined.

New this year is a ladies-only tournament and there will be a special two-day Monster Stack event.

The last day of the tournament will be March 27.

For more information or to see the schedule, click here.