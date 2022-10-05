$150,00 from AmeriCU will help support new ICAN Family Resource Center and children's museum

UTICA, N.Y. – AmeriCU Federal Credit Union has committed $150,000 to the new ICAN Family Resource Center which will also be the home of the new Utica Children’s Museum.
The donation will contribute to the $14 million overall project, which will include site improvements, museum exhibit design and the addition of a rotunda at the building, located at 106 Memorial Parkway.
“At AmeriCU, we value the importance of investing in the future of our community,” said Ron Belle, AmeriCU president and CEO. “We are honored to help create a space for children and their families to learn and grow while having fun and spending real quality time together.”
AmeriCU has also supported ICAN through other initiatives like a backpack drive and a community day for Evelyn House residents.
The first floor of the Family Resource Center houses supervised visitation and other programs like healthy families, nurturing parenting and community education.
The new museum will be located on the second floor.