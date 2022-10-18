15th annual "Stuff The Bus" coming soon

UTICA, N.Y. – The start of the 15th annual Stuff The Buss Campaign is only weeks away.
The initiative was created in 2008 to help children in the Mohawk Valley, who have a less fortunate financial circumstance, have a happy holiday season.
Over the last 15 years, more than 100 thousand toys have been collected and given to children in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Otsego, Fulton and Montgomery Counties.
The initiative calls for new, unwrapped toys for local kids in need, but before we open the door we need to hear from charities who want to be on the receiving end of the toys you donate.
A competition is going to be had to see which school district can collect the most toys. The winner gets to have a DJ performs during their school lunch.
School districts that want to host their own toy drive, or even make their school a bus stop, need to go to the stuff the bus website to register.
Anyone who wants to donate a gift can also go to the Stuff The Bus website and have you shipped to them via Amazon.