...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches. The highest snow totals are expected along and
south of the NY Thruway in southern Oneida county.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly approach one
inch per hour this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

'1776' mural to be displayed at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

1776 Mural

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute have joined forces to display a "1776" mural in an effort to create discussion around the musical, which is coming to the theatre on Feb. 10.

The piece of art was created by American Repertory Theater and young artists from Artists for Humanity. The organization is a Boston-based nonprofit that helps under-resourced teens.

Starting off the event will be a 'First Friday Happy Hour' at Munson-William's Root Sculpture Court on Feb. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will also be music by Monk Rowe, food by O'Connor's Feast, festivities and a cash bar.

Tickets to see '1776' at The Stanley are now on sale and can be purchased at the box office or online.

