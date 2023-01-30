'1776' mural to be displayed at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute have joined forces to display a "1776" mural in an effort to create discussion around the musical, which is coming to the theatre on Feb. 10.
The piece of art was created by American Repertory Theater and young artists from Artists for Humanity. The organization is a Boston-based nonprofit that helps under-resourced teens.
Starting off the event will be a 'First Friday Happy Hour' at Munson-William's Root Sculpture Court on Feb. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will also be music by Monk Rowe, food by O'Connor's Feast, festivities and a cash bar.
Tickets to see '1776' at The Stanley are now on sale and can be purchased at the box office or online.