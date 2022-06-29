2 housing projects planned through new IMPACT Utica initiative

UTICA, N.Y. – PeopleFirst, formerly the Utica Housing Authority, has launched a new redevelopment initiative in the city of Utica.
The first project planned through the initiative, which has been dubbed ‘IMPACT Utica,’ is rehabilitating Chancellor Apartments on Bleecker Street. This will include exterior renovations and upgrades to each unit, like new kitchen layouts and bathroom floors. Repairs will also be made to the sidewalks and curbs.
“We are going to create interior and exterior amenities so we can create social opportunities for people to not only live in the building but to interact and develop friendships and develop a neighborhood feel and truly make this building a home for 93 occupants,” said Bob Calli, executive director of PeopleFirst.
Starting this fall, relocation plans will be made for the residents at Chancellor, which currently provides housing for disabled seniors. The redevelopment work is expected to begin early next year.
The second project announced Wednesday is a rehabilitation of the former Wilcor Warehouse on Broad Street, which will become housing.
Vecino Group will develop the property and then PeopleFirst will operate it.
The plan is to build 74 housing units – 50 for seniors and 24 for youth in transition, ages 18 to 24.
There are no dates set yet for the Broad Street project.