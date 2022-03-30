2 local organizations partner to reuse, recycle donated items

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Susquehanna SPCA has established a new partnership to make sure clothing donated to its thrift shop doesn’t go to waste.
The New Leash on Life thrift shop sells donated merchandise and uses the money to support the shelter. However, sometimes there are just too many donated items to sell.
Those items will now go to Clothes to Homes, a Utica Center for Development program that helps people in need.
“Sometimes we have a surplus of inventory, or we receive textiles that we can’t re-sell, so this new relationship with Clothes to Homes is a win-win for both organizations,” said Stacie Haynes, executive director of SQSPCA.
UCD takes the donations and sorts through them to see what can be distributed and what is unusable and needs to be recycled.
“Our textile collection has been active for about a year,” said Scott Zoeckler, the UCD housing manager who also oversees the Clothes to Homes program. “We quickly realized that people have an abundance of clothing to donate, and we found buyers in Canada for unusable clothes and textiles. Our staff sorts through donations – wearable items are provided to the community at no charge and the things we can’t distribute are baled and sold to the recyclers.”
Proceeds from Clothes to Homes help the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, a division of UCD, build more affordable housing for local veterans. The organization is currently developing the former YWCA on Cornelia Street to make affordable housing options for veterans.