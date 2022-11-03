2 local organizations team up to create fund to help domestic violence survivors

Two local organizations are teaming up to help those who are fleeing domestic violence find shelter and other resources.
Kristin’s Fund and YWCA Mohawk Valley are providing a $10,000 emergency fund to support clients in the YWCA’s residential programs.
"The idea for Kristin's Emergency Fund came from committee members after they watched the series 'Maid' on Netflix," says Kristin's Fund Founding Board Member Gina Pearce. "The series shed light on the extreme financial difficulties faced by people fleeing violent homes. It's real; sometimes women leave with no money and no belongings. We hope Kristin's Emergency Fund shows them they have help and people on their side who support them in their journey."
Currently, the YWCA offers two emergency shelters and three transitional housing programs for individuals and families who fled abuse. The emergency fund will help support these programs and cover the costs of transportation, maintenance and needs like furniture, clothing and food.
Kristin’s Fund was founded in memory of Kristin Palumbo Longo, who lost her life to domestic violence in 2009.
For more information on this and other YWCA services, visit ywca.org.