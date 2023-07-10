$2 Million Broadband Internet Expansion Project Announced For Oneida County

VIENNA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced a $2 million broadband internet expansion project.
The announcement took place in Vienna at the Town Hall.
Nearly 1,000 homes across 10 Oneida County areas will be receiving high-speed internet service. Some of the townships receiving the service include Forestport, Ava, Boonville, Remsen, Augusta and Vienna.
“We are committed to bridging the gaps that became evident during the pandemic,” Picente said. “Lack of high-speed internet creates an inequity that puts students at a disadvantage, leaves businesses unable to modernize and limits growth in communities. Broadband is something everyone should have access to and this is a step toward making that a reality for everyone in Oneida County.”
The funding for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed in 2021.
Oneida County offered municipalities an opportunity to partner financially and leverage the funding to expand coverage even further in their towns.
The Town of Vienna was the only one to take advantage of that offer and led to the town securing $226,761 to service 111 homes. This is why the announcement took place in the town, and is the reason the project will start in the town.
Adirondack Techs will be the internet service provider for nine project areas, while Charter will provide one area. The providers were chosen through an RFP process.
The project is expected to take anywhere between six months and two years to be completed.