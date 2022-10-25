2 new mixed-use buildings part of $45 million project to revitalize Cornhill in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is partnering with local organizations for a $45 million project to revitalize Cornhill.
Two mixed-use buildings will be constructed – the Cornhill Renaissance Center on James Street and the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Impact Center on West Street.
The Cornhill Renaissance Center will have 35 apartments, a grocery store, a commercial test kitchen for food vendors and startup restaurants, flexible space for retail as well as creative spaces, including a recording studio and multimedia lab.
The 25,000-square-foot Mid-Utica Neighborhood Impact Center will hold 60 apartments, offering modern units for the substantial senior population in Cornhill. There will also be community programming, activities for seniors, workforce training, a gym and office space for nonprofits.
“The revitalization of the City of Utica will touch all people and all parts of our great city. I grew up on James Street, so this particular project is among the ones I’m most proud of and excited to see. We will grow as a city and as a community as these state-of-the-art facilities harness the talents, creativity and passion that we know lie within our residents. This is a truly transformative project and it will provide opportunity and progress that has been talked about for years, but never been delivered on this scale,” said Mayor Robert Palmieri.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.
The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation and People First, formerly Utica Municipal Housing Authority, are partnering with the City of Utica on this project.