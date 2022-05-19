2 Rome schools join together to perform "Matilda the Musical Jr."

ROME, N.Y. – Students from Strough Middle School and Denti Elementary School in Rome are joining together to put on “Matilda the Musical Jr.” featuring the beloved Roald Dahl character, her friends, and of course, Miss Trunchbull.
“Matilda the Musical Jr.” tells the story of a young girl with a sharp mind who fights against the odds to change her destiny.
The cast includes:
- Lily Riolo as Matilda Wormwood
- Janai Haden as Agatha Trunchbull
- Rayanna Paul as Miss Honey
- Riley Mucitelli as Mr. Wormwood
- Tatum Butler as Mrs. Wormwood
- Adrien House as Michael Wormwood
- Wesley Tucker as Bruce
- Ella Vescio as Lavender
- Emmett Newton as Nigel
- Molly Colmey as Amanda Thripp
- Ryan Bush as Eric
- Ashton Lewthwaite as Tommy
- Madeline Knamm as Hortensia
- Jocelyn Gannon as Alice
- Judilyn Newman as Mrs. Phelps
- Izabelle Kotary as Escapologist
- Brooke Sutton as Acrobat
- Steven Light as Rudolpho
- Brennan Lopez as Sergei
The ensemble includes: Ella Abdou, Adeena Adnan, Arianna Baker, Jayna Blanchard, Eli Black, Honesty Bowes, Addison Burkhart, Johanna Burkhart, Alexandra Capasso, Camryn Clark, Hannah Ciotti, Piper Clements, Guiliana Crever, Capricia Damiano, Julianna Deeley, Skyla DelValle, Alonna DiCastro-Hawkins, Dominic DiPaolo, Clairese Frankey, Kaylup Greene, Claire Hecox-Larrabee, Lillian Hallenbeck, Rachel Horowitz, Kendra Hoyt, Grace Knopka, Emma LaBarbera, Ethan Makuch, Breeanna Norris, Desaraya Outten, Taniyah Outten, Alexis Pape, Emilia Perez, Evelyn Roux, Grace Sabia, Brooklynn Saunders, Kathryn Secor, Kayedyn Secor, Kasey Sorrell, Elias Stroich, Kendra Sullivan, Jason Tucker and Alora Woodlan.
Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Strough Auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and will be available at the door.
For more information visit the event page on Facebook.