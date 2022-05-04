2022 Heart Run and Walk: Road closures

UTICA, N.Y. – Some roads will be temporarily closed Saturday morning as America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk returns, in person, after going virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 5K run will start at Accelerate Sports, located at 5241 Judd Road in Whitesboro at 8 a.m. The walk will begin at the same location at 8:30 a.m.
The following roads will be closed between 6:45 a.m. and noon:
- Judd Road from Westmoreland to Halsey roads
- Halsey Road from Gibson to Judd roads
- Gibson Road from Halsey to Westmoreland roads
Participants should park at MetLife off of Second Street.
Pre-registration events will be held Wednesday and Friday.