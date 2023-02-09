211 information hotline's 3-digit dial option temporarily unavailable

People won't be able to dial 211 to reach the United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s information hotline, for now, due to a temporary outage.
The 211 hotline is available 24 hours a day to connect people with the resources they need. According to the United Way MV, most people who reach out are looking for help with housing, food, transportation and health care. The hotline directs people to the appropriate organization for their needs.
The outage impacts residents in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties.
While the three-digit dial option is not available, the hotline can still be reached by dialing the full number: 1-844-342-5211. However, there may be intermittent issues due to the technical difficulties that caused the outage.
The 211 resources can also be accessed online at www.211.midyork.org or via text by messaging your zip code to 898-211.
Officials are unsure when the three-digital dial option will return but expect to have an estimated restoration time available soon.