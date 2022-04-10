$220 billion budget passes, local lawmakers say there's more to be done

ALBANY, N.Y. - After nine days, lawmakers were able to reach an agreement and pass the FY 2023 $220 billion budget.
Governor Kathy Hochul signed the state budget Saturday morning, which is expected to rely on an influx of federal funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues.
"This budget fulfills that promise and provides us with a blueprint for the short- and long-term future. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to not just bring relief to families and put more money in people's pockets today, but also to make historic investments in New Yorkers for years ahead," said Governor Hochul.
Governor Hochul said some of the highlights of the historic FY New York State budget are:
Record Investments in Healthcare, Education, Housing, Infrastructure, and the Environment
Increases State Reserves to 15 Percent of State Operating Funds Spending by 2025
Strengthens Public Safety and Government Ethics Oversight
Another component of the budget includes a 16 cent reduction of the cost of a gallon of gas through December.
Senator Joseph Griffo said the budget will underdeliver for the people of New York.
"When you look at trying to provide relief to the gas prices, ultimately now we'll get 16 cents of relief. We had advocated for a more significant relief package like over 48 cents but it was determined that it would be 16 cents. So again, a step in the right direction but not obviously sufficient or significant to offset the challenges that people are facing financially right now," said Griffo.
Griffo says the budget demonstrates that New York is not well served by one-party control in the state.
The middle-class tax cut didn't go far enough according to Senator Griffo. In the 2023 budget, it accelerates tax relief to middle-class New Yorkers by providing the fully implemented reduced tax rates beginning in Tax Year 2023 and relief to 6.1 million New Yorkers.
"It's sustained but we're skyrocketing with inflation and with people fleeing the state, it failed to provide meaningful new relief," said Senator Griffo.
Bail reform was also a policy issue that held up the passing of the budget. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon said in a statement she voted against the bail reform changes in the New York State budget.
"Our judges need more discretion. They must be allowed to consider dangerousness and community safety as standards for bail. The changes in this budget did not achieve those objectives. For that reason, I opposed this inadequate attempt at bail reform," said Assemblywoman Buttenschon.
Senator Griffo echoed Assemblywoman Buttenschon in saying that the budget did nothing to make New York State safer.
"What they could've done is given judges more discretion and talk about establishing a dangerousness standard, but they failed to restore that judicial discretion or to meet that standard," said Senator Griffo.
Both Senator Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon say that in the coming weeks they will outline more of what's in the budget that may impose challenges to New Yorkers.
A full breakdown of the FY 2023 New York State Budget can be found here.