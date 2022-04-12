30 local organizations work together to collect socks for those in need

ROME, N.Y. – Socks collected through a community effort across Oneida and Herkimer counties earlier this year are still being distributed to those in need.
More than 30 local organizations like the Utica and Rome rescue missions, The Community Foundation, YWCA, I-CAN and others collected sock donations for people of all ages through the ‘Heart to Sole’ sock drive.
This was one of the first efforts of the newly established Mohawk Valley Community Engagement Partnership.
The donations were distributed throughout the organizations to be donated to residents in need in both counties.
Rome Rescue Mission Executive Director Matt Miller says the collaboration between local groups allows them to help more people.
“It is a great idea. I believe in collaboration and stakeholders and partners are essential for all agencies that are out there trying to make a difference in the world. And in this particular instance, the people who are homeless and vulnerable, we all win in a sense, particularly the people we are serving,” said Miller.
Community members donated thousands of pairs of socks during the drive.