47 local veterans added to memorial park in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- An unveiling ceremony was held by the Herkimer County Veterans' Service Agency, showcasing 47 local veterans whose names were engraved in the Herkimer County Veterans Memorial Park.
Veterans and their families as well as community members attended the event which took place back in November.
Maj. General Schanely, US Army Retired, was the guest speaker and spoke on what Veterans Day is and why it's important. Assemblyman Brian Miller and Assemblyman Robert Smullen also attended the event.
The memorial is located at Herkimer County Community College near the Wehrum Stadium.