...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

4PetSake's Annual Basket Raffle Saturday to benefit program

MOHAWK, N.Y. -- 4PetSake's annual Basket Raffle will be held on Saturday at the Mohawk Legion, benefitting low-cost spay/neuter services.

The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at 43 West Main Street in Mohawk. There will be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle.

The beginning of Staffworks 'Save a Life campaign also kicked off on Nov. 29 and runs until the end of December. All donations will be matched by the fund. To donate go to the Staffworks website.

As of Nov. 30, $430 has been raised thanks to six donors.

