4PetSake's Annual Basket Raffle Saturday to benefit program

MOHAWK, N.Y. -- 4PetSake's annual Basket Raffle will be held on Saturday at the Mohawk Legion, benefitting low-cost spay/neuter services.
The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at 43 West Main Street in Mohawk. There will be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle.
The beginning of Staffworks 'Save a Life campaign also kicked off on Nov. 29 and runs until the end of December. All donations will be matched by the fund. To donate go to the Staffworks website.
As of Nov. 30, $430 has been raised thanks to six donors.