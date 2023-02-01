5 animals vying to become Utica Zoo's first 'Pre-Zoo-Dent'

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is asking the community to help elect the first “Pre-zoo-dent” – a leader that will represent the important role of animal ambassadors.
Five animals are vying for the top spot and have launched “campaigns” to win community support.
Breton, the Canada Lynx: Representing the North Trek Trail, Breton hopes to introduce a policy that will give individuals the ability to flip their day-to-day schedules to a nighttime one, letting their other nocturnal species thrive.
Creamy, the White-Naped Crane: Representing Asian Realm, as the oldest member of the Zoo (41 years), Creamy has spent most of his campaign using his age to relate to other older voters to convince them that taking medications from the keepers is to help them feel better, not worse (though he himself sometimes struggles with this idea as well).
Mei Lin, the Red Panda: Representing Forever Forests, Mei Lin hopes to introduce a policy that will designate nap times in both work and school, as well as enough snack breaks during the day to eat roughly 20-30% of your own body weight in food.
Tasha, the Nigerian Dwarf Goat: Representing Backyards and Barnyards, Tasha hopes to introduce a policy that will deliver more petting and hand-fed food to those that need it in her area – specifically for her and her friends.
Zara, the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra: Representing African Ridge, Zara hopes to introduce a policy that proposes kids should be able to hold more responsibilities at the zoo, gaining a lot of traction with younger voters.
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, the community can contribute to their favorite candidate’s campaign online here. Each animal will get five extra votes for every $10 donated to their campaign, and all of the money will go toward the zoo’s animal care fund.
Voting will take place in person at the zoo from Feb. 18 - 20. On those days, each visitor will get a ballot with admission.
The winner will be announced on President’s Day, Feb. 20.