55-mile motorcycle ride to benefit programs that honor veterans

UTICA, N.Y. – A Ride to Remember motorcycle ride will take place Saturday in honor of veterans.
The 55-mile ride raises money to support the Hometown Heroes program, which creates banners to honor veterans and displays them along Memorial Parkway in Utica. Funds will also benefit Wreaths Across America.
The ride will begin at 10 a.m.
Organizers hope this will become an annual event.
“It’s so meaningful to the families and to all of us in the country these days. We’d like to get 100 bikers – we’re not sure if we’ll get 20 or 200. But we’re looking forward to it, it’s going to be a beautiful day and a great ride,” said Trena DeFranco of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
There will be stops at local military landmarks, including the B-52 in Rome and the Oriskany Battlefield.
Anyone who would like to participate but hasn’t yet registered can come to Harley Davidson Saturday when registration opens at 8 a.m.