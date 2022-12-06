$9,000 awarded to local nonprofits in support of kids summer camps

UTICA, N.Y. -- Nine local nonprofits have been awarded $1,000 each in support of summer camps for kids, from the Operation Sunshine Fund at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
Once an independent organization now turned, Community Foundation Fund, Operation Sunshine used to run a holiday campaign providing toys, clothing and food for families and children in need, but will now focus on providing summer camperships for kids.
The Nine nonprofits that received funding were:
- Boy Scouts of America Leatherstocking Council
- Catholic Charities of Oneida & Madison Counties
- Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways
- Kamp Kiwanis
- Kelberman Center
- Neighborhood Center
- Salvation Army of Rome, NY
- Salvation Army of Utica, NY
- Thea Bowman House
“Since 1968, Operation Sunshine has been a staple in our community under the guidance of the Observer-Dispatch. Changes and restructuring at the newspaper made it necessary to find a way to maintain the Operation Sunshine mission, and so it was transitioned to the Community Foundation where we knew it would be in good hands. The purpose, however, remains the same—to assist needy children in our community through the generous donations that have sustained Operation Sunshine for half a century. Helping area children and their families strengthens our community, and when that happens, we all become stronger,” said Dave Dudajek, former Operation Sunshine board member and Observer-Dispatch opinion editor.
The Community Foundation will choose nonprofit partners to apply for support as funding become available. For more information or to donate visit the Operation Sunshine website.