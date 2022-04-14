91 local women recognized for making impacts on community

UTICA, N.Y. – Women from across Oneida County were recognized Thursday for making a difference in their communities.
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, presented the “Women of Distinction” awards to 91 women for excellence in business, volunteer work, education, health care and military service.
“The Mohawk Valley has been shaped by incredible women who inspire us to do better for our families, friends and neighbors,” Buttenschon said. “An extraordinary number of nominations were received for this year’s Women of Distinction awards, showing how many remarkable women call our communities home. Honoring our local heroes is important, especially during these unprecedented times we’ve faced. This year’s honorees are helping make our communities stronger and serve as role models for the next generation of barrier-breaking women.”
The following women were honored Thursday:
- Lisa Alteri
- Dr. Rozeena Ayaz
- Deanne Balutis
- The Rev. Sharon Baugh
- Jovita Bernard
- Lisa Betrus
- Joan Bisgrove
- Rebecca Blanchard
- Jane Boice
- Cristiana Cabral
- Shirley Caldwell
- Angela Carter
- Gina Ciaccia
- Kristina Dare
- Tanya Davis
- Patricia DeMatteo
- Terri DiNitto
- Jane Domingue
- Jessica Dubois
- Andrea Duvall
- Andrea Dziekan
- Nancy Eannace-Viti
- Eileen Edwards
- Mona Lisa Fermin
- Sarah Flihan
- Paula Flisnik
- Wendy Goetz
- Donna Grippe
- Julie Grow-Denton
- Freddi Hamilton
- Robbie Hamlet-Dancy
- Cheyenne Hawkins
- Elaine Hickel
- Lucretia Hunt
- Dominique Jane
- Dr. Cynthia Jones
- Kay Klo
- Maria Kontaridis
- Valerie Labella
- Dawn Laguerre
- Regina Lalonde
- Shelley Land
- Jennifer Macero
- Tamalin Martin
- The Rev. Ursla Meier
- Patricia Meyers
- Cindy Molesky
- Dr. Hannah Monk
- Zaida Morrell
- Lori Ann Myers
- Shirley Nacsi
- Christine O'Connor
- Brenda Outwater
- Cheryl Partyka LaValley
- The Rev. Maritza Perez
- Kimberly Petronella
- Michele Reid
- Jacqueline Romano
- Ashley Rose
- Jennifer Scalise
- Beth Scarafile
- Jennifer Shades
- Tammy Sharpe
- Cassandra Sheets
- Dr. Nancy Sheheen
- Cynthia Sirni
- Kathryn Stam
- Jaimie Stasio
- Evanna Sullivan
- Deborah Sweet-Price
- Raquel Tavares
- Stacy Tiller
- Anna Tobin D'Ambrosio
- Amy Turner
- Vanessa Vaccaro
- Marie Viscelli
- Anita Vitullo
- Dr. Emily Volz
- Kelly Walters
- Tina Ward
- Jennifer Wold
- Lillian Wood
- Sandy Wright
- Anne Marie Zakala