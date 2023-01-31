AAA Northeast gives vehicle tips ahead of cold temperatures

UTICA, N.Y. -- AAA Northeast is giving the public tips to make sure your car starts during the upcoming cold temperatures coming our way.
Cold temperatures can affect vehicles that have sat idle for a few days. AAA offers these tips:
· A strong, fully charged battery is important – if your vehicle battery is more than five years old it may need a replacement.
· If you don’t drive often, drive the car for at least 30 minutes this week. It won’t fully charge the battery, but it will help.
· When you first get in the car make sure all the lights and other accessories are off.
· Turn the key to the “on” position and wait a couple of seconds, then crank the engine.
· If the engine doesn’t start in 10-15 seconds, stop, rest and try again.
Once the car has started you don't have to let it warm up, allowing the car to sit and warm up will only warm the engine not the brakes, suspension, or transmission. Cold weather range in an electric vehicle can be reduced up to 50% during cold temperatures.
To maximize range in cold weather:
· Warm the battery while it is plugged in, so it will accept a charge more efficiently. During cold weather preconditioning also increases your EV range because the battery will be warmed up to its best operating temperature.
· Warm the vehicle cabin while the car is plugged in.
· Depending on the vehicle, the seat heaters may be more efficient than the heater.
· Drive at moderate speeds.