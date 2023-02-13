Abandoned dog placed in a foster home as hunt for previous owner continues

MOHAWK, N.Y. – Miracle, the pitbull that was abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society earlier this month, has been placed in a foster home as the hunt for her former owner continues.
According to the shelter, Miracle is now in a caring, loving and patient home with a family who recently lost their pet.
Someone dumped Miracle outside the shelter in the freezing cold on Feb. 2. She spent 19 hours outside in sub-zero temperatures before workers from the humane society found her the following day. When she was evaluated, it was determined Miracle suffered from overbreeding, Lyme disease and an infestation of fleas.
A reward of $4,000 is being offered to help find the person who was caught on video dropping the dog off in the shelter parking lot. The vehicle in the video appears to be a Mini Cooper Clubman, but no one has been able to identify the car or the driver.
Anyone with information about the former owner can reach out to the humane society at 315-866-3255.