Adam Ezra Group performing at Munson-Williams' on March 11

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adam Ezra Group, a roots rock band from Boston, will perform at Munson-Williams’ as part of the Court series on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.
In the past, the band has shared stages with Little Big Town, The Wallflowers and Davin McGraw.
“We are thrilled to present the Adam Ezra Group as they are quickly becoming one of the hottest bands in the Northeast. Their high-energy, original take on roots music, along with their commitment to many social causes, has allowed them to amass a dedicated online following. The Adam Ezra Group was a favorite of 2019’s Levitt Amp Concert Series, a community partner of Munson-Williams, and we’re excited to have them back in Utica this March," Bob Mortis, director of performing arts and special projects manager said.
Tickets to see the group cost $28 for general admission, $23 for Munson-Williams members and $10 for students.