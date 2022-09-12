Adam Sandler coming to Turning Stone after tour stop canceled during pandemic

VERONA, N.Y. – Adam Sandler is heading to Turning Stone Resort Casino this October, two years after the pandemic forced the cancellation of his tour stop in Verona.
The comedian and actor is known for his roles in films like “Big Daddy,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Billy Madison.”
Sandler is coming to the Turning Stone Event Center on Oct. 25. Tickets start at $59 and go on sale Sept. 15 for Turning Stone rewards members and Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. for the general public.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 877-833-7469 or on Ticketmaster.