Advocates gather for Shelter Animal Awareness Day in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon hosted Shelter Animal Awareness Day in Utica Tuesday to recognize local humane societies and shelters that care for animals in need.
“Local animal shelters across our community and state work tirelessly to protect our four-legged companions,” Buttenschon said. “It’s important to celebrate their hard work and passion for this cause that is near and dear to so many of us,” Buttenschon said. “This event provided the opportunity to thank these individuals for their unwavering activism, which was instrumental in pushing several pieces of legislation across the finish line in the Assembly that, if signed into law, will improve the lives of the animals for years to come. We love our pets like family, and I'll always stand up to ensure they’re treated as such.”
Buttenschon has also helped pass legislation this year that further protects animals by prohibiting the sale of pets by retail pet shops and ending the puppy mill pipeline.
“New York pet lovers and consumers do not support puppy mill cruelty,” said Brian Shapiro, New York State director for the Humane Society of the United States. “Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon has been a leading supporter of legislation to shut down the inhumane pipeline of mill-raised animals into our state’s pet stores. This bill (A.4283/S.1130) passed the full legislature with strong bipartisan support, and we respectfully urge Governor Kathy Hochul to sign this popular legislation into law.”
The bill passed the Assembly in June.
Buttenschon also helped pass legislation that prohibits the manufacture or sale of animal-tested cosmetics and strengthens standards of care in animal shelters.