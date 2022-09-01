AIS employees help organization ensure local kids have beds to sleep in

ROME, N.Y. – Employees at Assured Information Security in Rome spent their summer employee picnic helping a local organization build 28 beds for kids in need.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids all across Central New York to make sure they have a comfortable place to sleep.
“Our employees walked away from the bed build feeling really good about helping children and families in our community,” said Erin Bushinger, director of Corporate Communications at AIS. “The Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization has an inspiring mission, and it was an honor to support it by helping to ensure that local children have a place to sleep at night. They made the process fun, simple and efficient and we look forward to continuing to volunteer with them.”
The 25 employees also raised $1,000 and AIS donated $5,000 for materials.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers have helped build 427 beds so far this year and 552 since the organization began in August of 2021.