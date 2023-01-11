Al Roker says he's a fan of Saranac's Utica Club

While Stephen King may not like Utica, Al Roker is a fan – of the beer, at least.
While talking with his colleagues about beer prices on the Today show Wednesday morning, Roker said, “Can I get some Utica Club? That’s a good beer. I like that Utica Club.”
This is the third time a public figure has shared their thoughts on the city over the past week.
On “The Tonight Show” Jan. 5, a songwriter from Utica made an appearance and when he told Jimmy Fallon where he was from, Fallon said, “Utica, oh my gosh, I love Utica.”
The next day, Stephen King took to Twitter to comment on the McCarthy speaker vote debacle, slighting Utica by saying, “The speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second prize is Two weeks in Utica.”
the Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second prize is TWO weeks in Utica.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2023
On Twitter Wednesday, King ambiguously apologized for offending anyone from Utica.
I sincerely apologize to all the people from Utica I offended. I guess I should have said Cleveland?or Salt Lake City?— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2023
🤣