Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Almost $500,000 in grants to benefit local artists and organizations

Deadline for letter of intent

UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon announced that she was able to get $482,500 in grants which will be awarded to 10 organizations and artists in Utica. The grants come from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

The 10 organizations that will receive funds are:

● $79,500 for Sculpture Space, Inc.

● $79,500 for Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

● $70,000 for Central NY Community Arts Council

● $59,500 for Children’s Museum of Natural History/Science

● $50,000 for Rome Art and Community Center

● $49,500 for Capitol Civic Center, Inc.

● $49,500 for 4 Elements Studio, Inc.

● $45,000 for Uptown Theater for Creative Arts, Inc.

Two artists from Sculpture Space, Inc. will also receive $10,000 each.

The grants come from a state budget that Buttenschon helped to pass, which invested $50 million for the New York State Council on the Arts in an effort to help relieve the burdens from the pandemic, which impacted the arts largely. The hope is for the funds to help stabilize the artists and organizations.

