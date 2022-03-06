Amateur Athletic Union basketball tournament kicks off

UTICA, N.Y. The Amateur Athletic Union basketball tournament kicked off Saturday.
The tournament includes both boys and girls from fourth grade to 12th.
This is the second season of basketball. The season usually runs through March until June.
The tournaments took place in two locations, Accelerate Sports and Utica Recreation Center. There are about 60 teams in the tournament and 600 kids competing.
Jared Otis, Rome Selects 7th-grade coach, says the tournament helps players form bonds and grow as a team.
Otis said, "The seventh-grade group that I coach, this is year number five that I've had them. I pull from eight different school districts so not only have we played together but then when we go play at the high school season because I also coach a high school girls varsity team they get to meet a lot of the team they competed against so these girls will see each other from now... the fourth grade all the way until they're seniors in high school."
Saturday's event was hosted by Rome Select Basketball which was established in 2008 with only girls teams from 4th to 12th grade.