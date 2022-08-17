American Red Cross seeking nominations for annual Real Heroes Celebration

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for nominees for its annual Real Heroes Celebration later this year.
The Real Heroes campaign recognizes individuals, groups and organizations that strive to help others in need or make a meaningful impact on the community.
The Central and Northern New York chapter will accept nominations through Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Proceeds from the event help support emergency services and health and safety programs provided by the local Red Cross, which serves Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties.
The Real Heroes Celebration will take place on Dec. 7.
For more information or to nominate a hero, click here.