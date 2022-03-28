 Skip to main content
American Ukraine Veterans and Men's Club raise $10,000 to aid Ukraine in war

  Updated
ROME, NY -- The American Ukraine Veterans and Men’s Club held a fundraiser this afternoon to help aid Ukraine in the war against Russia.

It was a packed house and an afternoon of food, music, silent auctions and raffles helped to fulfill the organizations mission, to give back locally but on a global scale.

Board member Greg Tomidy said they raised over $10,000 today.

All of the funds will be sent directly to Ukraine though a partnership with nova Ukraine to help women and children in the country.

