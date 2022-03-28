American Ukraine Veterans and Men's Club raise $10,000 to aid Ukraine in war

ROME, NY -- The American Ukraine Veterans and Men’s Club held a fundraiser this afternoon to help aid Ukraine in the war against Russia.
It was a packed house and an afternoon of food, music, silent auctions and raffles helped to fulfill the organizations mission, to give back locally but on a global scale.
Board member Greg Tomidy said they raised over $10,000 today.
All of the funds will be sent directly to Ukraine though a partnership with nova Ukraine to help women and children in the country.