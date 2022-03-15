American-Ukrainian club holding fundraiser in Rome to help victims of war

ROME, N.Y. – The American-Ukrainian Veterans and Mens Club of Rome is holding a fundraiser next weekend to help Ukrainian refugees.
The Ukie for Ukraine fundraiser will be held at the club, 208 Canal St., on Sunday, March 27 from 1 - 8 p.m. There will be live music from the Mark Bolos Band, Paint It Black and Trigger Finger. There will also be various Ukrainian food available.
The cost to attend is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. The group is also selling T-shirts that say “I Stand with Ukraine,” which will be available at the event but can also be purchased by contacting the club on Facebook.
All proceeds will be donated to Nova Ukraine, an organization that has been delivering emergency aid to the war-torn people of Ukraine.