America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk in-person event returns in May

UTICA, N.Y. – After going virtual due to the pandemic, America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk will resume in person this May.
“We are excited to announce that America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk will be in person this year, on May 7, starting at Accelerate Sports,” said Steve Gassner, chair of the Mohawk Valley Board of Directors of the American Heart Association, and logistics chair of America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. “We are really looking forward to celebrating together.”
People can also participate by walking or running on their corporate campuses or in their neighborhoods.
The WIBX radiothon and WKTV telethon will take place on May 6 and 7 to raise money for the American Heart Association.
Birnie Bus will take participants to the start at Accelerate Sports on the day of the race.
This year’s three Red Cap Ambassadors are John Nogas, Ryan Leogrande and Tara Davis. Nogas survived a heart attack in 2019; Leogrande lost 100 pounds and changed his life after flatlining in the hospital; and 36-year-old Davis, who has Down’s Syndrome, had open-heart surgery when she was an infant.
For more information or to register for the race, click here.