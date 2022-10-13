An unusual partnership gives back to our nations overseas troops

UTICA, N.Y. -- An unusual team is working together this 2022, holiday season to make sure our nation's troops overseas, have some of the comforts of home.
The Utica Comets, The Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, Local American Legions and VFW and the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority are partnering with Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon to collect snacks and non-perishable items for the men and women of the New York National Guard, who will be serving overseas this holiday season.
“It's tough to be away from home, and it's especially difficult when it’s during the holiday season. With the help of the Utica Comets and our local veteran's organizations... we want them to know we are thankful for their efforts and grateful for their service to our country,” Buttenschon said.
The community can help by bringing things that will survive a trip overseas like nuts, candy, meals that can be made by adding hot water, tuna in a pouch and beef jerky, to any Comets home game.
There are two collection bins and you have until Veterans Day to donate. The items will ship the first week of November and should arrive just before Christmas and the Holidays.