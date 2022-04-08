‘Anna’ LaBella, the Sunflower Warrior

MOHAWK, N.Y. - Arianna LaBella, also known as Anna, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in 2019. Ewing Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs in the bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.
Anna is 12 years old.
In July of 2020, Anna was declared cancer-free. Unfortunately, in February of 2021 doctors said Anna relapsed.
Jessica LaBella, Anna’s mother, said many organizations and community members rallied behind Anna to make sure she was taken care of.
“It's the parents who have gone through what we've gone through, not only financially but to have them to talk to, to confide in them…because they know what we're going through," said Jessica.
Students at the Gregory B. Jarvis Middle School organized a walk to raise money and awareness for Anna. Students wore the color yellow, which signified the yellow ribbon for Sarcoma.
Robert LaBella, Anna’s father, said organizations like Ronald McDonald’s House, One At A Time, and more have contributed to their family through treatment, trips, and financial hardships.
Robert said, “It's not just our fight, it's the community's fight…they've been with us since day one.”
According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, almost 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year. The organization also shows statistics for cancer being the number one death by disease for children.
Robert said he’d like to see more research and awareness around childhood cancer.
"It's not fair for these kids, these kids deserve a voice”, said LaBella. “They have to have an opportunity to fight, the kids deserve more than what they're being offered."
Jessica added, “My saying is 'I wasn't a cancer mom until I became a Cancer mom. Cancer wasn't my world until it became my world…and it can happen to anyone"
Anna's story reached California-based nonprofit Campaign One At A Time, and the organization has launched a fundraising campaign for an RV rental to Orlando and to provide spending cash for her trip to Disney World and Give Kids The World.
Anna has reached her goal but if anyone would like to continue donations, The Labella's ask you to send them to:
- Venmo: @Jessica-LABELLA-0
- Cash App: $jlabella30
- PayPal: Jesslabella30@gmail.com