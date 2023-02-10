'Anna Strong' bowling tournament to benefit foundation in memory of 12-year-old Ilion girl

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A benefit will be held this weekend to help carry on the kind work of Anna LaBella, a young girl who sadly passed away of cancer this past summer.
Her family is keeping her memory alive by continuing to help others in her name through Anna’s Sunflower Warriors Foundation.
When Anna, who suffered from a rare bone cancer, was in and out of medical facilities, she felt compelled to give back to other kids like her. She would bring snacks around on a cart to share with children at the Ronald McDonald House and Melodie’s Center, where she was being treated.
"When she was going through her worst, doing for others was what made her smile, what made her happy," said Anna’s mother, Jessica LaBella. "They know that they're going to get sick, they're going to get needles, they're going to get pricked and prodded. The candy cart we started became a reward for them. A thing that the parents would say, 'hey, when we go, don't forget Anna's candy cart's there, you can get a treat from it.’”
After Anna passed, her family was determined to carry on her good works through the foundation. This weekend, a volunteer who never even met Anna is helping them do this, by spearheading an eight-pin, no-tap bowling tournament in Little Falls to benefit the foundation.
"I wished I would've had a chance to meet this young lady. She's touched a lot of people," said Ralph Wellington, tournament organizer.
Jessica says she's working on turning the foundation into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so they can continue to expand.
"I would love to see an Anna's Sunflower Warrior candy cart throughout pediatric oncology wings for these kids," she said. "She's very impactful, She's touched a lot of people's lives and just to keep her memory alive, is the only thing we want to do as a family. What she stood for, who she was, she made an impact in this world, and we want to make sure that impact continues."
The tournament will be held at RD’s Gorge View Lanes in Little Falls on Saturday.
For more information on joining or attending the tournament, visit the event's Facebook page.