 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual 'Business of the Year' Awards celebrated Thursday

  • 0

Business of the Year Awards

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce celebrated the staying power and growth of local businesses at the annual 'Business of the Year Awards,' Thursday.

With a few hundred in attendance at the Hart's Hill Inn ceremony, there were 15 finalists across five different categories including:

For Profit: 

  • DBJ Wealth Management
  • Fountainhead Group

Nonprofit:

  • Griffiss Institute
  • Hospice
  • Catalyst Rising Business
  • Bagg's Square Brewing Company

The Utica Chamber is currently 500 members strong. 

Recommended for you