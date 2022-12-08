Annual 'Business of the Year' Awards celebrated Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce celebrated the staying power and growth of local businesses at the annual 'Business of the Year Awards,' Thursday.
With a few hundred in attendance at the Hart's Hill Inn ceremony, there were 15 finalists across five different categories including:
For Profit:
- DBJ Wealth Management
- Fountainhead Group
Nonprofit:
- Griffiss Institute
- Hospice
- Catalyst Rising Business
- Bagg's Square Brewing Company
The Utica Chamber is currently 500 members strong.